Greece hires Gus Poyet as coach after World Cup setback

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Gus Poyet has been hired as coach of Greece’s national team in a change of leadership after its failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The Greek Soccer Federation said it had reached an agreement with the former Chelsea, Tottenham and Uruguay midfielder. The 54-year-old Poyet replaces Dutch coach John van’t Schip who resigned in November after Greece finished third in its World Cup qualifying group behind Spain and Sweden. Poyet’s contract is to the end of 2023 with a 12-month extension option. Poyet has coached teams in several countries with spells at the helm of Brighton and Sunderland in England, and Greek club AEK Athens.