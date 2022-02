MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Newby came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Milwaukee to a 54-44 win over Green Bay. DeAndre Gholston had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 7-11 Horizon League). Cade Meyer had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace the Phoenix (4-21, 3-13), who have now lost eight straight games.