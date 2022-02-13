Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 for their eighth straight win. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, which has lost four of five. The Celtics, who lost their first two against the Hawks this season, trailed 55-45 at halftime and allowed an early basket by Young to start the third. But Boston wound up outscoring the Hawks 42-23 in the period, including 16 points by Tatum.