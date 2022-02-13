Top-seeded Ruud beats Schwartzman to win Argentina Open

By MARCELO R. ANDROETTO

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Casper Ruud of Norway beat home-crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman to win his second Argentina Open. The No. 8 player in the world and top seed at the clay-court tournament won 5-7, 6-2, 6-3. Ruud and Schwartzman won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the tournament, respectively. About 5,000 fans came to the court in Buenos Aires to support Schwartzman. The match was 2 hours and 34 minutes long under a blazing sun.