A-Rod, once scorned by Trump, in group buying his D.C. hotel

By BERNARD CONDON

Associated Press

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, once vilified by Donald Trump as a “druggie” unworthy of wearing the pinstripes, is now a key part of an investment group seeking to buy the rights to the ex-president’s marquee Washington, D.C., hotel. That’s according to two people familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. A-Rod’s involvement in the $375 million purchase, which could close within weeks, would make the athlete-turned-entrepreneur an unlikely financial savior for Trump, allowing him to recoup millions he invested and perhaps even emerge with a profit from his money-losing hotel.