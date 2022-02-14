Bulls G LaVine to meet with doctors about left knee soreness

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is slated to visit with doctors in Los Angeles on Tuesday, looking for more answers about periodic soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. LaVine missed his second straight game when the Bulls hosted the San Antonio Spurs, and coach Billy Donovan said LaVine also will miss Wednesday night’s matchup with Sacramento. No decision has been made about LaVine’s availability for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.