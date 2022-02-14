Gasser jumps past Sadowski Synnott for Olympic big air gold

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Anna Gasser of Austria executed a massive cab 1260 on her final jump to overtake Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand and win her second straight Olympic gold medal in women’s snowboarding big air. The 30-year-old Gasser held off a field with an average age of 21, including the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnott, who last week won her country’s first Winter Olympics gold medal, in slopestyle. Gasser was assured of silver when she dropped in switch for her final attempt at Big Air Shougang. She was the first woman to land a cab double cork 1260 in competition when she did it 2019, and she did it again here, the only rider to stomp out a trick with 3 1/2 spins.