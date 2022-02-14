Germany holds 3 of top 4 spots at Olympic two-man midpoint

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — There’s never been an instance of one nation sweeping the medals in an Olympic bobsled event. Germany has a chance to change that. The world’s sliding superpower grabbed three of the top four spots at the midpoint of the two-man competition at the Beijing Olympics with reigning world and Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich leading the way. Olympic rookie Frank DelDuca is the top American sled in the two-man event so far. He teamed with Hakeem Abdul-Saboor to hold 15th place.