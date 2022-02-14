Reese leads No. 13 Maryland women past No. 22 Iowa 81-69

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Angel Reese finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season to power No. 13 Maryland to an 81-69 victory over No. 22 Iowa. Reese sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor, hit 7 of 11 free throws and added two blocks and two steals for the defending Big Ten Conference champion Terrapins (18-6, 11-3), who grabbed a share of first place with their seventh straight win. Diamond Miller added 20 points and two steals, while Chloe Bibby contributed 16 points and eight boards. Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes (16-7, 10-4) with 19 points, but she made only 7 of 25 shots, including 3 of 13 from beyond the arc.