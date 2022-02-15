Joergen Graabak of Norway wins Olympic Nordic combined gold

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Joergen Graabak of Norway won Olympic gold in Nordic combined. He rallied from a deficit of 2 minutes, 7 seconds to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race after placing 12th in ski jumping. Graabak became the first two-time Nordic combined Olympic champion on the large hill after winning the event in 2014. Norwegian teammate Jens Luraas Oftebro won silver. Akito Watabe of Japan earned bronze. Norwegian superstar Jarl Magnus Riiber had a 44-second lead in cross-country race but made a wrong turn and ended up finishing eighth.