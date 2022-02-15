Joey Mantia snags 1st speedskating medal in 3rd Olympics

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Joey Mantia is finally taking home his first medal in his third Olympics. The 36-year-old American joined with Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman to earn the bronze in team pursuit. It was the second speedskating medal for the United States in Beijing. Erin Jackson won gold in the 500 meters. Mantia finished sixth in the 1,500. It was a race that he was a favorite to win. He says he feels a weight has been lifted and he can breath easier knowing he’s not going home empty-handed. Mantia still has the 1,000 and the mass start. He’ll be a favorite for the podium in the latter race.