NBC’s Tirico looks to finish Olympics after Super Sunday

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Tirico has traveled over 12,500 miles in the air over the past week and hosted two major sporting events. He still isn’t done. Tirico is back at NBC Sports Group headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to host the final week of the Winter Olympics. He anchored primetime coverage the first five days from Beijing before flying back to the U.S. on Feb. 8. He did the Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 shows from NBC’s headquarters before going to Los Angeles, where he hosted the Super Bowl and three days of Olympics.