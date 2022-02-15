South Carolina beats Ole Miss with half-court 3 at buzzer

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — James Reese V hit a half-court bank shot at the buzzer and South Carolina beat Mississippi 77-74 in overtime. Devin Carter’s layup gave South Carolina a 74-73 lead with 1:26 remaining the extra period. Nysier Brooks made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it with 1:04, but the Rebels then missed two 3-point attempts. Following a South Carolina timeout with two seconds to play, Jermaine Couisnard got the ball to Reese, who heaved it from the logo for the game winner. Erik Stevenson scored 17 points to lead South Carolina (15-10, 6-7 Southeastern Conference). Brooks, Matthew Murrell and Jarkel Joiner each scored 18 points for Ole Miss (12-14, 3-10).