STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 22 points and 20 rebounds as Utah Valley topped Tarleton 69-56. Blaze Nield had 12 points for the Wolverines (17-8, 8-5 Western Athletic Conference). Montre Gipson had 14 points and six rebounds for the Texans (11-15, 6-7), who scored a season-low 21 points in the second half.