Carlo Valdes set for final Olympic rides with USA Bobsled

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Carlo Valdes is already set up for life after bobsled. He owns a financial planning practice, something he started a few months after the Pyeongchang Olympics. And he could be working with customers to help them with their futures full-time right now, if he was so inclined. Instead, he’s at one final Olympics. The reason: He had to make sure USA Bobsled had a plan for its future before he retired.