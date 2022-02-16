Coman rescues 1-1 draw for Bayern Munich at Salzburg in CL

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Kingsley Coman has scored late to salvage a 1-1 draw for Bayern Munich at Salzburg in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 meeting. Coman equalized in the last minute to prevent the Bavarian powerhouse from slumping to its second consecutive defeat after its 4-2 loss to promoted Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Bayern was forced to come from behind after Chukwubuike Adamu’s 21st-minute opener for the Austrian champions. Salzburg was playing in the Champions League knockout phase for the first time.