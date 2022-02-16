Gu top qualifier in ski halfpipe, chasing 3rd Olympic medal

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu recorded the top score not once but twice in a competitive women’s ski halfpipe qualifier as she chases her third medal at the Beijing Olympics. The standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China already has a gold from big air and a silver from slopestyle. She’s bidding to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games. Gu bettered her first-run score on her last run to finish with a 95.50. Rachael Karker of Canada was in second position and Kelly Sildaru of Estonia wound up third. Brita Sigourney led three Americans into the final.