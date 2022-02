BALTIMORE (AP) — Keondre Kennedy had 22 points as Maryland-Baltimore County beat Stony Brook 95-84. L.J. Owens had 15 points for the Retrievers (13-12, 8-6 America East Conference), who have won four straight at home. UMBC registered season highs with 18 3-pointers and 21 assists. Tykei Greene scored a career-high 29 points and had six rebounds for the Seawolves (15-11, 7-6). Anthony Roberts added 23 points and six assists.