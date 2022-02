COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. had 20 points as Boise State rolled past Air Force 85-59. Max Rice had 14 points for the Broncos (20-6, 11-2 Mountain West Conference). Boise State scored 45 first-half points, a season best for the team. A.J. Walker had 19 points for the Falcons (10-14, 3-10), who have now lost six straight games.