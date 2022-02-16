Skip to Content
Super Bowl run excited fans, but Bengals still need work

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals were expected to have another rebuilding year under coach Zac Taylor. Instead, they got all the way to the Super Bowl. They got there through the creativity and confidence of quarterback Joe Burrow, the immediate impact of rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the big leg of rookie kicker Evan McPherson and a defense that got better as the season went on. Taylor got a five-year contract extension on Wednesday. The next priority would seem to be going into free agency to upgrade a mediocre offensive line.

