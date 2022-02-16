US women’s soccer coach earned 28% of Berhalter’s pay

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Vlatko Andonovski earned $357,597 over his first full year as U.S. women’s soccer coach, less than 28% of the $1,291,539 that went to men’s coach Gregg Berhalter. The figures were revealed in the U.S. Soccer Federation’s tax filing for the year ending on March 31, 2021. Berhalter’s salary was roughly the same as the $1,294,871 he earned in the previous 12 months. Andonovski was hired in October 2019. He earned about half of the $718,352 made by his predecessor, Jill Ellis, in the year ending March 31, 2020. But that fiscal year included the Women’s World Cup, which netted big bonuses for Ellis.