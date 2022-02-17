Archambault lifts South Dakota past St. Thomas (MN) 81-60

VERMILLION, S.D. — Mason Archambault had 21 points as South Dakota routed St. Thomas (MN) 81-60. Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points for South Dakota (16-10, 9-6 Summit League). Hunter Goodrick added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tasos Kamateros had 11 rebounds. Riley Miller had 17 points for the Tommies (8-18, 2-12), whose losing streak stretched to 11 games. Parker Bjorklund added 11 points. Dom Martinelli had 10 points. Anders Nelson, whose 15 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Tommies, scored two points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.