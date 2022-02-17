Chiefs’ Lammons arrested in connection with Kamara case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with an assault at a Las Vegas nightclub that prompted the Feb. 6 arrest of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Lammons turned himself in Thursday in Las Vegas and was briefly booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery, police said. Two other men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, turned themselves in Monday and were booked on the same charges before posting bonds. Kamara was arrested Feb. 6 after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.