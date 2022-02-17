Gisin wins back-to-back Olympic combined, Shiffrin out again

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Defending champion Michelle Gisin won her second straight Olympic gold medal in the Alpine combined race. Mikaela Shiffrin skied out in the slalom leg of the two-run race. Gisin beat teammate Wendy Holdener by more than a second. Federica Brignone of Italy took bronze. Switzerland is the first country to win five gold medals in Alpine skiing at one Olympics. The 28-year-old Gisin also won a bronze in last week’s super-G.