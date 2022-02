FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 22 points as North Dakota State breezed to a 77-59 victory over Oral Roberts. Rocky Kreuser had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bison (20-8, 12-4 Summit League), who have won six in a row. Issac McBride had 23 points for the Golden Eagles (17-9, 11-4).