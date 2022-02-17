In 4-man, US Olympic bobsledder Hunter Church raring to go

By TIM REYNOLDS

BEIJING (AP) — There was an unofficial men’s bobsled training session at the Beijing Olympics earlier this month. It was an opportunity for most drivers to pay and take a couple of extra trips down the track. Everybody who showed up that day chose to drive their two-man sleds. Well, almost everybody. Hunter Church was the exception. The U.S. bobsledder is not in any way apologetic about believing he was meant to drive four-man sleds. He’s entering this weekend’s final sliding competition at the Beijing Games believing he might have a chance to find his way to the medal stand.