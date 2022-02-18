Big Ten This Week: Rutgers looks to keep rolling at Purdue

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Rutgers is the hottest team in the Big Ten with four straight wins — all over opponents ranked in the Top 25. The Scarlet Knights put their streak on the line Sunday at No. 5 Purdue in the conference’s game of the week. Rutgers beat the then-No. 1 Boilermakers in December. Michigan is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament after making it to the Elite Eight last year. After the Wolverines visit No. 15 Wisconsin on Sunday, they play four straight home games against Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State and Iowa.