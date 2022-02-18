GLIMPSES: A rare look at tattooed flesh on the Olympic ice

By The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — What’s one thing that is less visible at the Winter Olympics than the Summer Games? Tattoos. With athletes bundled in fleece, nylon and Lycra, there is decidedly less skin showing on the slopes and ice, compared to warm-weather sports contested in shorts, tank tops and swimsuits. Curling might be the one exception. In an image captured by Associated Press Photographer Brynn Anderson, a couple of heavily inked forearms meet in a fist bump on the curling ice at Beijing’s famous Water Cube.