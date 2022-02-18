NASCAR revs up at Daytona with new car, new teams, new look

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NASCAR season opens with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, where more than 120,000 spectators are expected to watch reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson lead the field to green. Larson will start from the pole next to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. Starting from the second row are RFK Racing teammates Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, who each won a qualifying race in showing the Ford camp is ready to race Sunday. The Daytona 500 marks the introduction of NASCAR’s Next Gen car, as well as the first race for a team owned by Floyd Mayweather Jr.