Peterson’s shootout goal leads Stars past Blackhawks 1-0

By TIM CRONIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straight game and fourth in the last five. The Blackhawks dropped their second straight. Oettinger made 34 saves in regulation and earned his eighth career shootout and first this season.