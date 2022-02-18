Porteous bests field, wind to take Olympic ski halfpipe gold

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Nico Porteous of New Zealand overcame the swirling wind to win the Olympic halfpipe final on a day when many skiers struggled to land their best tricks due to strong gusts. Porteous scored a 93 in his opening run on a bitterly cold and breezy morning in the last event at the Genting Snow Park. He was blown off course on another run and landed hard on his shoulder. Two-time Olympic champion David Wise of the United States took home the silver. Wise won the title at its Olympic debut in 2014 and again in ’18. His teammate, Alex Ferreira, earned the bronze.