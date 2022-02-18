WHAT TO WATCH: Men’s hockey final highlights last few medals

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Finland has never won an Olympic gold medal in hockey. To break that drought, the Finns will have to beat the defending champion Russians — the team that, if you include all its various designations, has won as many Olympic titles in men’s hockey as anyone. All the remaining medals at the Beijing Games are part of Saturday’s TV coverage in the U.S. — if you count the wee hours of Sunday morning, when the women’s 30-kilometer cross-country skiing race will be on. The men’s hockey final, as usual, will be a highlight.