Women’s hockey league commissioner resigning after 2 years

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

Premier Hockey Federation commissioner Ty Tumminia is resigning following the end of this season, and after overseeing a major overhaul of the U.S.-based women’s hockey league. League spokesman Paul Krotz told The Associated Press Tumminia cited personal reasons by informing the board of governors in January that she was stepping down after two seasons. Krotz said she will remain in her current position through the conclusion of the playoffs next month and potentially into April. Canada’s Sportsnet first reported the news earlier in the day. Krotz said Tumminia has no plans of continuing any involvement with the league after stepping down.