Skip to Content
Top Stories

ABC-7 First Alert: Thunderstorm chances on the rise

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as thunderstorm chances are set to increase.

Today we are waking to calm conditions with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. By your afternoon we're expecting warm temps El Paso is expected to reach a high of 98, Las Cruces 95.

We will see a slight chance for rain by your dinnertime at 10-20%.

Thunderstorm chances increase tomorrow to close to 50%.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.