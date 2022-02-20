Late layup by Hawkins lifts Creighton past Marquette

OMAHA, Neb. — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points and Ryan Hawkins made a layup with 1:55 left to give Creighton the lead en route to an 83-82 win over Marquette. Hawkins’ layup capped a 7-1 run for the Bluejays. Neither team scored again until the final eight seconds. Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard missed a 3-pointer with 17 seconds to go. Creighton momentarily had the offensive rebound but wound up giving the ball away. The Bluejays’ Rati Andronikashvili got the ball back with a steal with eight seconds to go and the Blue Jays finished it off with 3 of 4 free throws.