Josh Hamilton pleads to misdemeanor in daughter-assault case

By TERRY WALLACE

Associated Press

One-time Texas Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in a case arising from an altercation with his teenage daughter. The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office says Hamilton pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful restraint under a plea deal that dismisses a 2020 felony indictment for injury to a child. State District Judge Mike Thomas fined Hamilton $500 and ordered him to pay court costs, do community service and attend parenting and anger management classes. His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton’s ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her.