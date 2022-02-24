Amid ‘scary dream’, Ukraine’s basketball team plays in Spain

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Ukraine’s national basketball team had to play a World Cup qualifier in Spain after waking up to the news of their country being invaded and scrambling to find out if their relatives were safe back home. The game went on as scheduled despite the requests by some of the Ukrainian players to postpone. The mentally exhausted Ukrainian squad lost 88-74. Ukraine captain Artem Pustovyi said it was “really hard to play in this situation.”