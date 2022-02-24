Michigan flashes potential in 1st game without Juwan Howard

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Phil Martelli pumped his left fist in the air, celebrating a win Michigan needed after Juwan Howard’s swipe. The former Saint Joseph’s coach filled in for the suspended Howard for the first of five games Wednesday night, and guided the Wolverines to a 71-62 win over Rutgers. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was standing in the corner of the court closest to the team’s locker room, waiting to hug the 67-year-old veteran coach temporarily in charge of a basketball program without its coach for the rest of the regular season.