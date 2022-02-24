Nebraska AD: Hoiberg to return next season, will get pay cut

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg will return for a fourth season but has agreed to a pay cut and a reduced buyout if he’s fired after next season. Athletic Director Trev Alberts made the announcement on Thursday night. Hoiberg is 21-65 overall and 6-49 in the Big Ten entering a home game against No. 25 Iowa on Friday. The Huskers are 7-20 this season, with just one win in Big Ten play. Hoiberg’s salary will be reduced to $3.25 million from $3.50 million, and he will forfeit a $500,000 retention bonus. His contract buyout was reduced from $18.5 million to $11 million.