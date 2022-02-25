Bueckers returns as No. 7 UConn routs St. John’s 93-38

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored eight points in 12 minutes in her return from a knee injury that kept her out for more than two months. She helped No. 7 UConn to a 93-38 rout of St. John’s. The reigning national player of the year had not played since suffering a tibial plateau fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee on Dec. 5. Freshman Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 19 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 16 and Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Caroline Ducharme each scored 13. Camree Clegg and Kadaja Bailey each had nine points for St. John’s, which had won four of its previous five games.