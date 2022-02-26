Benitez makes several saves as Nice draws to move into 2nd

PARIS (AP) — Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez made several saves to earn his 10-man team a 0-0 draw at close rival Strasbourg and second place in the French league. Nice is level on points with Marseille in the race for second spot and automatic Champions League entry but is ahead on goal difference. Marseille can move three points clear of Nice with a win at struggling Troyes on Sunday. Nice had Brazilian central defender Dante sent off in the 48th minute before Benitez rescued his teammates. In Saturday’s late game runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts improving Saint-Etienne.