Eason scores 18 as LSU rolls past Missouri 75-55

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason scored 18 points off the bench, leading four in double figures, and LSU rolled past Missouri 75-55. Brandon Murray scored 11 points and Darius Days added 10 for LSU. Xavier Pinson, a transfer from Missouri, also scored 10 points. LSU opened the second half on a tear, outscoring Missouri 22-8 to stretch its lead to 20 points for the first time. LSU went on to shoot 52% in the second half and score 45 points. For the game, LSU outshot Missouri 51%-36%. Javon Pickett led Missouri with 14 points and he had seven assists.