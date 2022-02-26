Florida hits 14 3-pointers, beats Georgia 84-72

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, Tyree Appleby added 21 and Florida hit 14 3-pointers in beating Georgia 81-69. Fleming, from Athens, Georgia, was 11-of-18 shooting with four 3-pointers in his homecoming. Appleby had five 3s and seven assists. Myreon Jones added 13 points and Colin Castleton 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for a Florida to the last-place Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo had four first-half 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead Georgia, which has lost nine straight. Braelen Bridges added 16 points. Aaron Cook had 10 points.