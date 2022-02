CINCINNATI (AP) — Jared Rhoden had a career-high 30 points as Seton Hall defeated Xavier 82-66. Rhoden made 12 of 13 foul shots for the Pirates (18-9, 9-8 Big East Conference). Tray Jackson had 17 points. Colby Jones tied a career high with 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (17-11, 7-10), who have lost four straight.