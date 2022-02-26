Kristoffersen wins WCup slalom as 1st-run leader Nef falters

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen has won his first men’s World Cup slalom in more than a year. The Norwegian skier benefited from a mistake by first-run leader Tanguy Nef. The unheralded Swiss skier led a World Cup race for the first time. Nef had been 0.07 faster than Kristoffersen in the first leg and he managed to maintain that advantage in his final run until straddling a gate just before going into the steep finish section. Nef’s mishap handed Kristoffersen his 20th career slalom win. Switzerland’s Loic Meillard finished 0.14 behind in second. Manuel Feller of Austria trailed by 0.51 in third.