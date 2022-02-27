Nuggets beat Blazers 124-92, extend win streak to 6 games

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — JaMychal Green had 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and the Denver Nuggets pushed their winning streak to six games with a 124-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Nikola Jokic had 18 rebounds, 11 assists and eight points before sitting for good with 2:22 left in the third quarter. DeMarcus Cousins, signed by the Nuggets for the rest of the season on Friday, added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Denver’s bench finished with a season-high 76 points. Anfernee Simons had 16 points to lead the Trail Blazers.