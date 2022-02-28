SC, Stanford, Louisville, NC State top seeds in final reveal

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and North Carolina State remained the top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began now. The NCAA selection committee did its final reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds on Monday, although the Baylor-Iowa State game played that night wasn’t factored in. The same four teams were No. 1 seeds in the previous reveal. The top 16 seeds again will host the first- and second-round games, a year after the entire tournament was played in San Antonio because of COVID-19 concerns. While the coronavirus is still causing problems throughout the country, the NCAA expects to be able to play the tournament in its normal locations, including at campus sites for the first weekend.