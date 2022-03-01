Chicago Blackhawks drop interim tag for GM Kyle Davidson

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Kyle Davidson as general manager, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the floundering franchise for new leadership. Davidson has been with the Blackhawks since he joined the organization as a hockey operations intern in 2010. The 33-year-old from Sudbury, Ontario, also has worked as a video analyst, hockey operations manager and assistant GM. Davidson was elevated to the interim job after Stan Bowman resigned in October in the wake of a report by an outside law firm that found the organization mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.