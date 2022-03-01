Perks of winning on PGA Tour include better tee times

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some of the perks of winning on the PGA Tour for the first time are obvious. The money. The trip to the Masters. A more subtle perk is getting better tee times with other tour winners. Sepp Straka is the latest example. He was in the second group to tee off at the Honda Classic. He won the Honda Classic. And this week he’s in the middle of the draw with Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott. In other golf news, Zach Johnson is now the U.S. Ryder Cup captain. He thinks back to a big moment in his Ryder Cup debut that gave him belief he belonged.