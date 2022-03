JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams had 17 points as Jacksonville State turned back Kennesaw State 78-67 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals. Brandon Huffman and Maros Zeliznak scored 14 apiece for the Gamecocks (21-9). Zeliznak added nine rebounds. Chris Youngblood had 20 points for the Owls (13-18).